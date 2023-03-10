Realme 11 Pro 5G receives Bluetooth certification and could be released soon

Update (03/10/23) – JB

The realme 11 Pro 5G has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG this Friday and this indicates that the launch of the smartphone is closer than imagined. According to the regulatory agency, the device carries the number RMX3771, and it supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi connection in dual band (2.4 and 5 GHz). For now, the rest of the smartphone's specifications remain secret. In any case, many people have wondered how quickly the realme 11 Pro 5G is being developed and approved. - Advertisement - That's because the realme 10 Pro was recently launched in India. That is, the schedule is apparently very advanced. Of course, new details should emerge over the next few days and so we will try to understand what realme's strategy will be.

But already? New realme 11 Pro 5G receives certification and may be on the way

The realme 11 Pro 5G phone recently received a certification. The information comes from the portal The GoAndroid and it causes a certain surprise, since it has not been long since the global launch of the realme 10 Pro, a model that received a customized version of Coca-Cola. This model number is RMX3771 and it appeared alongside two other devices from the manufacturer: the realme 10 Pro+ 5G (which was recently approved by Anatel) and the realme 9 Pro+. In any case, the company’s new generation of smartphones seems to be close to being launched.

For now, this is the only information available regarding the realme cell phone. That is, there are no leaks that reveal specifications of the company’s device. Therefore, all we can do is speculate about its possible characteristics. - Advertisement - Having said that, it is worth remembering the current generation, which brings a Snapdragon 695 as your platform. In addition, the product comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The screen is 6.72 inches IPS and supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The rear cameras include a sensor of 108MP and another of 2MP while the front has a lens of 16MP.



