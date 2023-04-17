Realme 11 and 11 Pro are certified in India and may launch soon

Update (04/17/23) – JB

The official launch of the realme 11 line is getting closer and this weekend the new realme 11 5G and realme 11 Pro received certification from the Indian BIS. This comes right after the Pro models also pass through other regulatory agencies. According to Mukul Sharma, the three devices are expected to be announced in India in May, and the current listings do not confirm the technical specifications of each model. Even so, sources in the company’s supply chain claim that the realme 11 5G model should be announced with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, a 50 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. - Advertisement - The realme 11 Pro already reaches the consumer with the same display, but adds a 100 MP main camera, while the realme 11 Pro Plus variant delivers a 200 MP main camera. For now, the manufacturer does not comment on the leaks. Thus, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.

Original text (04/14/23)

realme 11: alleged model of the line is certified with 5,000 mAh battery and 33 W recharge

realme is preparing to announce a new generation of mid-range phones to succeed the realme 10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus. This Friday (14), an unknown model that will supposedly be part of the “realme 11” line received FCC certification, indicating its imminent launch in the United States. The new cell phone is identified by the numbering “RMX3760”, which is in line with the realme 11 Pro (RMX3770) and realme 11 Pro Plus (RMX3740). There is still no certainty that the new certification belongs to realme 11, but it is possible to extract some information about the mysterious model that should be released soon.

The “RMX3760” has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging with a power of 33 watts. The FCC confirms that the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and NFC, but indicates that the model is not compatible with 5Gwhich could suggest a more affordable version of realme 11 with limited 4G support. For now, this is the only preliminary information we have about the “RMX3760” model, but we know that the Chinese manufacturer is also working on more expensive versions that will highlight the camera set. Previous leaks have revealed part of the specifications of the brand’s new cell phones.

The realme 11 Pro Plus, for example, should be launched with a 200 MP main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 100-watt fast charging. To support the high resolution of the camera, the model must be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, which will work with up to 16 GB of RAM, and options of up to 1 TB of storage. - Advertisement - Do you intend to acquire one of the new mid-range cell phones from realme? Comment!

