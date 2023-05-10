Realme 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus are announced with Dimensity 7050 and up to 200 MP camera

After several leaks and rumors, realme finally made the realme 11 5G, realme 11 Pro 5G and realme 11 Pro Plus 5G devices official in China at an event this Wednesday (10). The realme 11 Pro Plus 5G is the most powerful version of the family and features a curved AMOLED screen and MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 chipset, while the realme 11 5G is the entry-level model and features simpler specifications to keep the price affordable.

Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G

The realme 11 Pro Plus has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, centralized hole-punch camera and biometric sensor integrated into the display, in addition to support for HDR10.

Under the hood, the most powerful device in the line features the Dimensity 7050 chipset with 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage. For power, there's a 5,000mAh battery unit with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

At the rear, there is a large circular triple module with Samsung’s ISOCELL HM3 main sensor with 200 megapixels and optical image stabilization, another 8 megapixel ultra-wide and a 2 megapixel macro. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front sensor.

In the operating system, the cell phone comes standard with Android 13 under the realme UI 4.0 interface. Other features include an in-display fingerprint reader, support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

Technical specifications – Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

Internal storage from 256 GB up to 1 TB

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port

5,000 battery with 100W fast charging

Android 13 with realme UI 4.0

Realme 11 Pro 5G

The realme 11 Pro 5G “reduces” some specifications to bring a good cost-benefit to consumers. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 platform with Mali-G68 GPU, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB internal storage, in addition to support for 8 GB virtual RAM. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W charging support.

At the rear, there is a dual camera module with a 100-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.

As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the realme UI 4.0 interface. In connectivity, it offers 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C input.

Technical specifications – Realme 11 Pro 5G

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 7050 Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

Internal storage up to 512 GB

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 100 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 2 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port

5,000 battery with 67W fast charging

Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

Realme 11 5G

The realme 11 5G is the entry-level model of the family and changes some important specifications to reach an attractive price. It features a smaller 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, hole-punch camera and support for 90 Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it features MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 chipset with Mali-G57 GPU, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to microSD card support. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W charging support.

In cameras, the realme 11 5G features the simplest photographic set in the line with a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor.

In connectivity, the device offers 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the realme UI 4.0 interface.

Technical specifications – Realme 11 5G

6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and rate of 90 Hz

MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 Platform

12 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-C port

5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support

Android 13 running under realme UI 4.0

price and availability

The realme 11 5G, realme 11 Pro 5G and realme 11 Pro Plus 5G were announced only in China and there is no forecast when they will reach the global market. Check the official prices below: