Realme 10T 5G is announced with Dimensity 810, 90 Hz screen and 50 MP camera

By Abraham
Realme 10T 5G is announced with Dimensity 810, 90 Hz screen and 50 MP camera
After several rumors and leaks, Realme announced a new intermediary in Thailand: the Realme 10T 5G.

Basically, it is a rebranded version of the Realme 9i 5G, which was released in August last year. However, it has some differences, such as the exchange of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 4G platform for a MediaTek chipset.

The Realme 10T 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, FullHD + resolution, support for 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling and 400 nits of brightness, in addition to a drop-shaped notch.

In cameras, it has a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.

Modernize and make your home smart with what’s new from Lenovo

Playback: Realme.

Under the hood, the Realme 10T 5G comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, as well as space for a microSD card. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W charging support.

For security, there is a fingerprint scanner on the side. Other features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C port and headphone jack.

Technical specifications
  • 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution
    • 90 Hz refresh rate and hole in top left corner
  • MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM memory
  • 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)
  • 16 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main sensor with 50 MP sensor
    • Depth sensor with 2 MP sensor
    • Macro sensor with 2 MP sensor
  • USB-C input, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi
  • 5,000 battery with 18W charging
  • Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0
price and availability

The Realme 10T 5G was announced in Thailand in black and blue. Check the official prices below:

  • 4GB + 128GB – THB 6,999 (~R$ 1,050)
  • 8GB + 256GB – THB 8,999 (~R$ 1,350)

