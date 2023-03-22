Realme 10T 5G is announced with Dimensity 810, 90 Hz screen and 50 MP camera

After several rumors and leaks, Realme announced a new intermediary in Thailand: the Realme 10T 5G.
Basically, it is a rebranded version of the Realme 9i 5G, which was released in August last year. However, it has some differences, such as the exchange of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 4G platform for a MediaTek chipset.
The Realme 10T 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, FullHD + resolution, support for 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling and 400 nits of brightness, in addition to a drop-shaped notch.
In cameras, it has a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.
Under the hood, the Realme 10T 5G comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, as well as space for a microSD card. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W charging support.
For security, there is a fingerprint scanner on the side. Other features include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C port and headphone jack.
The Realme 10T 5G was announced in Thailand in black and blue. Check the official prices below:
- 4GB + 128GB – THB 6,999 (~R$ 1,050)
- 8GB + 256GB – THB 8,999 (~R$ 1,350)