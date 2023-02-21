5G News
realme 10 vs realme 9, comparison of photos with both devices

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
comparar realme.jpg
A few days ago the realme 10 was presented to the world, a fantastic mid-range for just over 200 euros, with a good camera, a modern design and an impressive chip for that price.

In this article I want to compare the photos of this new device with the photos taken with the realme 9 from last year. The same photos taken at the same moment from the same place.

In the post they have been compressed and reduced in size so that each image is not larger than 5 megabytes, but you can see them all in their original size at this link.

Before looking at them, it is important to note that the realme 9 camera is 108MP and has a wide angle, while the realme 10 is 50MP, without a wide angle.

Photos with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

Green water, more real, since, indeed, it was green

Photo with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

The zoom is adequate, it is not huge, but it does not lose much quality.

Photo with realme 10

Blur in portrait mode is practically perfect

Photo with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

The selfie camera is average, with faithful colors, without much post-processing

Photo with realme 10

The movement captures it perfectly, and the brightness. No color distortion when there is a lot of Sun reflecting

Photo with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

With the Sun almost in front, it does not disappoint either

Photo with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

Street mode with 120mm

Photo with realme 10

street mode

Photo with realme 10

Street mode with 120mm

Photo with realme 10

Photo with realme 10

street mode with 50 mm

Photo with realme 10

street mode with 80mm

Photo with realme 10

street mode with 120 mm

Photo with realme 10

Getting as close to a tree

Photo with realme 10

General view

Photo with realme 10

Photos with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

bluish colors of water

Photo with realme 9

With a wide angle, greener water comes out

Photo with realme 9

Correct background blur in portrait mode

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

the selfie

Photo with realme 9

Movement of children and soap bubbles

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

With the Sun a little more in front

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

We go to street mode, with 50mm to 120mm, to have a more or less blurred background

Photo with realme 9

Wide angle street mode

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

Photo with realme 9

Street mode with 50mm

Photo with realme 9

Street mode with 120mm

Photo with realme 9

Close-ups

Photo with realme 9

General street view

Conclusion

I like the colors of the reame 10 better, although I miss the wide angle. I cannot ask for a macro camera as it is a mid-range of just over 200 euros, but getting very close to objects has not disappointed me either.

It responds well to different environments, with lights and shadows. In the link you have some nocturnal ones that I also did with the realme 10.

The realme 9 is still a good option for its cost-benefit ratio, but the price of the realme 10 is devastating for what it offers. If I had to buy one for your camera, I would buy the 10.

