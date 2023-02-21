realme 10 vs realme 9, comparison of photos with both devices

A few days ago the realme 10 was presented to the world, a fantastic mid-range for just over 200 euros, with a good camera, a modern design and an impressive chip for that price.

In this article I want to compare the photos of this new device with the photos taken with the realme 9 from last year. The same photos taken at the same moment from the same place.

- Advertisement -

In the post they have been compressed and reduced in size so that each image is not larger than 5 megabytes, but you can see them all in their original size at this link.

Before looking at them, it is important to note that the realme 9 camera is 108MP and has a wide angle, while the realme 10 is 50MP, without a wide angle.

Photos with realme 10

Green water, more real, since, indeed, it was green

- Advertisement -

The zoom is adequate, it is not huge, but it does not lose much quality.

- Advertisement -

Blur in portrait mode is practically perfect

The selfie camera is average, with faithful colors, without much post-processing

The movement captures it perfectly, and the brightness. No color distortion when there is a lot of Sun reflecting

With the Sun almost in front, it does not disappoint either

Street mode with 120mm

street mode

Street mode with 120mm

street mode with 50 mm

street mode with 80mm

street mode with 120 mm

Getting as close to a tree

General view

Photos with realme 9

bluish colors of water

With a wide angle, greener water comes out

Correct background blur in portrait mode

the selfie

Movement of children and soap bubbles

With the Sun a little more in front

We go to street mode, with 50mm to 120mm, to have a more or less blurred background

Wide angle street mode

Street mode with 50mm

Street mode with 120mm

Close-ups

General street view

Conclusion

I like the colors of the reame 10 better, although I miss the wide angle. I cannot ask for a macro camera as it is a mid-range of just over 200 euros, but getting very close to objects has not disappointed me either.

It responds well to different environments, with lights and shadows. In the link you have some nocturnal ones that I also did with the realme 10.

The realme 9 is still a good option for its cost-benefit ratio, but the price of the realme 10 is devastating for what it offers. If I had to buy one for your camera, I would buy the 10.