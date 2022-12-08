realme 10 Pro +, this is the mobile that comes with a 120Hz curved screen

realme has launched two new devices today, the realme 10 Pro and the 10 Pro+.

The realm 10 Pro+ has a 120Hz curved screen, and it is the first in its price segment, with a leading attenuation of 2160Hz. In addition, the realme 10 Pro+ has an attractive ultralight designa 108MP ProLight camerapowerful performance thanks to Dimensity 1080 5G chipset and up to 12GB+12GB of RAM. It also has the latest update realm UI 4.0and all for a starting price of around $379 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, starts at $319 for its 8GB+128GB version, featuring 120Hz display with 1mm ultra-thin side edges, along with SD 695 5G processor and 108MP ProLight camera.

realm 10 Pro+

It stands out for its 120 Hz curved screen and 2160 Hz PWM dimming

Smartphones with curved screens have always been considered high-end models due to their premium looks, better grip experience, and higher production cost compared to flat screens. With a narrow 2.33mm bottom edge, the realme 10 Pro+ offers a bezel-free visual experience and a comfortable grip. In addition, realme 10 Pro+ features world’s highest 2160Hz dimming technology to reduce screen flicker. Dimming efficiency is increased by 4.5 times compared to the conventional 480 Hz of most flagships. In dark environments (with brightness less than 90 nits), the device will automatically switch to 2160 Hz dimming mode to maintain on-screen color accuracy and provide a more comfortable experience, according to the two TÜV Rheinland eye protection certificates it has .

The realme 10 Pro+ features a fourth-generation anti-touch algorithm that significantly reduces the chance of ghost touches on the curved screen with a 20% larger anti-touch area. In addition, it includes some exclusive software interactions of the curved screen, such as edge lighting, dynamic wallpaper or the smart sidebar. With a hyperspace design, the light refracted from the rear appears to be stretched to the limit at high speeds, creating a dynamic three-dimensional effect. Each turn of the hand and each new angle hides a new light and vision. The realme 10 Pro+ offers this attractive design in an ultra-slim 173g, 7.78mm body with a 5000mAh battery. It is available in three colors, Hyperspace, Nebula Blue and Dark Matter.

It has a dual-lens reflex camera, a 108MP Prolight camera with HyperShot Imaging Architecture technology.

The realme 10 Pro+ features a comprehensive enhancement of AI-based photography algorithm and RAW Domain Algorithm that greatly improve the overall camera performance with the support of three engines. The QuickShot Acceleration motor allows shooting in one second in night conditions, five times faster than its predecessor. The Image Fusion engine updates the algorithm to improve HDR performance. Lastly, the Super Nightscape engine enables the advanced ProLight algorithm to process RAW-based images to show more detail in the nightscape. In addition, the realme 10 Pro+ incorporates 3x In-sensor Zoom technology that allows you to capture a 3X optical quality zoom effect. The device also features the updated Street Photography 3.0 Mode, which allows users to experiment with different street filters based on their geographic location. The Street Shooting Watermark mode displays the parameters and the DIS Engine allows you to take sharp photos even in unstable situations. In addition, it includes new features such as Super Group Portrait, One Take and AI Video Tracking to enhance the image capture experience.

The realme 10 Pro+ features a Dimensity 1080 5G processor with eight cores running at 2.6GHz, and an AnTuTu score of 520K. In addition, the device supports some 5G features, such as 4G to 5G smart switching, 4G Internet access during phone calls, 5G network self-healing, and dual-carrier aggregation technology. It also supports global top 46 bands. The realme 10 Pro+ is available in configurations with 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, which can be expanded with the segment’s highest dynamic RAM of up to 12 GB+12 GB, and storage space of up to 256 GB.

realm UI 4.0

The realme UI 4.0 update will be available for the realme 10 4G in Europe from March 2023. The realme 10 4G will arrive in our country early next year.

The new version of realme UI has introduced innovative features, such as smart music player for easy audio control, and personalized Always On Display, allowing users to meet their needs.

With the enhancement of InputBoost 3.0 and Dexopt, realme UI 4.0 offers users a long-lasting and smooth browsing experience with better performance and lower power consumption. Plus, the Quantum animation engine delivers a natural experience that makes every swipe and click more responsive and fluid.

realme UI 4.0 also develops new features for privacy protection. For example, the ‘Auto Pixelate’ feature will automatically recognize and pixelate profile photos and names on screenshots. Private Safe, based on the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), enhances security capabilities to encrypt important files and images before sharing.

realm 10 Pro

Ultra-thin 1mm side edges

The realme 10 Pro 5G features the most expensive display ever in a smartphone, a 120Hz Boundless Display.

It offers the same premium photography experience and design as the 10 Pro+ 5G, along with extraordinary power thanks to the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 5000mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge technology, 108MP ProLight camera and pre-installed realme UI 4.0.

The realme 10 Pro+ and realme 10 Pro meet the diverse needs of young users with a segment-leading display, 108MP ProLight camera, powerful processors, and the latest version of realme UI 4.0.