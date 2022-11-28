Realme 10 Pro Plus should swap Dimensity 1080 for 920 in some markets, says rumor

The realme 10 Pro line should be presented to the global public on December 8th, but some leaks are beginning to indicate that the Chinese manufacturer may want to cut costs with the realme 10 Pro Plus in some markets.
That’s because youtuber Lim Reviews made an unboxing video of the most powerful model and found that it may launch with Dimensity 920 in Malaysia🇧🇷 That is, the smartphone would keep the same chipset as its predecessor, something that did not happen in China.
For those who don’t remember, the realme 10 Pro Plus uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor in the Chinese market.
In terms of performance, it must be remembered that there is not much difference between the processors, but the Dimensity 1080 brings updated technologies. An example of this is HyperEngine 3.0 for gaming and improved IPS to reduce shutter lag.
Of course, because it is a more recent chipset, the Dimensity 1080 is more expensive than the 920 and this may have influenced Realme when it came to changing the processor in some Southeast Asian markets.
So far, the manufacturer has not commented on the matter.
- 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform
- 8 or 12 GB of RAM memory
- 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 108 MP sensor
- Ultra-wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5,000 battery with 67W fast charging
- Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0
