Realme 10 Pro Plus should swap Dimensity 1080 for 920 in some markets, says rumor

The realme 10 Pro line should be presented to the global public on December 8th, but some leaks are beginning to indicate that the Chinese manufacturer may want to cut costs with the realme 10 Pro Plus in some markets.

That’s because youtuber Lim Reviews made an unboxing video of the most powerful model and found that it may launch with Dimensity 920 in Malaysia🇧🇷 That is, the smartphone would keep the same chipset as its predecessor, something that did not happen in China.