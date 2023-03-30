5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech Newsrealme 10 Pro Plus: real-time battery test | This Thursday at...

realme 10 Pro Plus: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
realme 10 Pro Plus: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm
realme 10 pro plus real time battery test this thursday.jpeg
- Advertisement -

At the end of 2023, realme officially launched the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus phones on the global market. The latter has already arrived on our benches for a complete analysis.

It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 platform, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD), 16 MP front camera , three rear cameras (108 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5,000 battery with 67W fast charging and Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0.

Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

- Advertisement -

The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

  • 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
  • 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
  • 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
  • 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

Is there a virus that can be stored on your mobile or PC? Yes, and be careful that you can have them

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Spotify launches Niche Mixes, the lists that serve to enjoy whatever you do

The Spotify streaming music service has just announced a new option within its...
Apple

Apple viewer, new photos of the components appear on the web

While more and more sources agree that Apple will present its unprecedented mixed reality...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.