realme 10 Pro Plus: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm

At the end of 2023, realme officially launched the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus phones on the global market. The latter has already arrived on our benches for a complete analysis.

It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 platform, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD), 16 MP front camera , three rear cameras (108 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5,000 battery with 67W fast charging and Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0.