realme 10 Pro Plus: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm

At the end of 2023, realme officially launched the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus phones on the global market. The latter has already arrived on our benches for a complete analysis.
It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 platform, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD), 16 MP front camera , three rear cameras (108 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5,000 battery with 67W fast charging and Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
The Realme 10 Pro Plus is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.