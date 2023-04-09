Realme 10 Pro Plus: good performance, autonomy and fast battery recharge | Analysis / Review

The realme 10 Pro Plus is the Chinese brand’s latest bet on the Europeian market. It comes to fight with other more advanced 5G intermediaries that are around R$ 2 thousand. Does it stand out in the segment? The realme novelty brings an updated design without leaving its main feature aside: it is a cell phone with a bright back that draws attention. Now with curved edges for better ergonomics, it can be found in a bright light color or a darker, more discreet one. The screen has grown to 6.7 inches, maintaining the Full HD+ resolution from before. The AMOLED panel now has a refresh rate of 120Hz, achieves stronger brightness, is capable of reproducing over 1 billion colors and has a touch sensor that responds at high speed for lower latency in games. Stereo sound has high power and good sound quality.

realme 10 Pro Plus is found in some markets with Dimensity 1080, but the national model comes with MediaTek's inferior version, the Dimensity 920. The one we tested has 12 GB of RAM and did well in our speed test focused on multitasking when overcome rivals. It also runs games well with almost everything maxed out. The battery has grown and now with 5,000 mAh it delivers autonomy for more than a day. The 67W charger manages to recover most of the battery in a few minutes, but strangely it takes more than 1 hour to complete the charge. The photographic set features a 108 MP camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro camera. Only the main one brings some progress compared to the previous model and the realme intermediary manages to capture good photos, whether day or night. The other cameras are as expected for the category, while the selfie camera may have received a new sensor for sharper images. The camcorder records in 4K and lacks the optical stabilization of the last generation. The realme 10 Pro Plus is a good mid-range phone. It has an attractive design, quality screen, powerful sound, delivers great performance and the battery lasts all day with ease. Its cameras record good photos and videos, despite not being featured in the category. To check out all the details, just access the full analysis below:

Full review of realme 10 Pro Plus

