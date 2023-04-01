5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsRealme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Official Edition: all about the smartphone with bubbles

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Official Edition: all about the smartphone with bubbles

Android

Published on

By Abraham
realme 10 pro coca cola official edition: all about the smartphone
realme 10 pro coca cola official edition: all about the smartphone
- Advertisement -

 

If you are looking for a fresh and sparkling smartphone, Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition it is definitely for you. Announced by rumors and advances, the device is offered on the Indian market at a price of 20,999 rupees, equal to about 237 euros. It’s a realme 10 Pro 5G through and through – in configuration 8/128GB – so let’s not expect news from the point of view of the technical specifications.

It is there that changes shell, and only that. It is particular – whether you like it or not it is a subjective fact – and is characterized by the presence of Coca-Cola branding on the back with the classic white writing on a red background. There is also a vertical black stripe that occupies 30% of the surface and which contrasts with the Coca-Cola red. The two are housed here 108MP and 2MP cameras. The rear shell has a matte finish that resembles brushed aluminum (from cans) to the touch.

- Advertisement -

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is equipped with 6.72 inch display with refresh rate a 120Hz and screen-to-body ratio of 93.76%Snapdragon 695 processor, support for next generation networks, 16MP front camera and battery 5,000mAh with refill a 33W.

OnePlus assures that the alert slider will return to its next smartphones

Finally, three curiosities:

  • no clicking when taking a picture: the sound is… tssSS-kr-POP!
  • upon receipt of notifications, a fresh sound of bubbles will be heard
  • the call ringtone can only be branded Coca-Cola

TECHNICAL FEATURES

  • display: 6.72″ FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 93.76% screen-body, 600nit, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light
  • mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
  • memory:
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (Dynamic RAM 8GB+8GB)
    • 128GB internal UFS 2.2 expandable up to 1TB
  • audio: dual speakers UltraBoom, Hi-Res
  • os: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13
  • dual SIM: Yes
  • connectivity: 5G, USB-C, GPS, 3.5mm jack
  • fingerprint sensor: lateral
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP, FOV 82.3°, f/2.45
    • rear:
      • Main 108MP, FOV 83.6°, f/1.75, 0.64um pixels, 9-Sum pixels 1.92um, 23.6mm eq.
      • 2MP depth, FOV 88.8°, f/2.4, 21.9mm eq.
  • drums: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging
  • dimensions and weight: 163.7×74.2×8.3mm for 192g
- Advertisement -

PRICE

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is offered in a special package at a price of INR 20,999, equal to approximately 237 euros. The only version available is the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: Samsung’s top compact phone has evolved a lot? | Comparative

Samsung has updated the flagship family with some changes focused on making the user...
Android

So you can scan an Android mobile for malware

Today more than ever, the security of our mobile devices is one of the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.