Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Official Edition: all about the smartphone with bubbles

If you are looking for a fresh and sparkling smartphone, Edition it is definitely for you. Announced by rumors and advances, the device is offered on the Indian market at a price of 20,999 rupees, equal to about 237 euros. It’s a realme 10 Pro 5G through and through – in configuration 8/128GB – so let’s not expect news from the point of view of the technical specifications.

It is there that changes shell, and only that. It is particular – whether you like it or not it is a subjective fact – and is characterized by the presence of Coca-Cola branding on the back with the classic white writing on a red background. There is also a vertical black stripe that occupies 30% of the surface and which contrasts with the Coca-Cola red. The two are housed here 108MP and 2MP cameras. The rear shell has a matte finish that resembles brushed aluminum (from cans) to the touch.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is equipped with 6.72 inch display with refresh rate a 120Hz and screen-to-body ratio of 93.76%Snapdragon 695 processor, support for next generation networks, 16MP front camera and battery 5,000mAh with refill a 33W.

Finally, three curiosities:

no clicking when taking a picture: the sound is… tssSS-kr-POP!

upon receipt of notifications, a fresh sound of bubbles will be heard

the call ringtone can only be branded Coca-Cola

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: 6.72″ FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 93.76% screen-body, 600nit, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light

6.72″ FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 93.76% screen-body, 600nit, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (Dynamic RAM 8GB+8GB) 128GB internal UFS 2.2 expandable up to 1TB

audio: dual speakers UltraBoom, Hi-Res

dual speakers UltraBoom, Hi-Res os: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 dual SIM: Yes

Yes connectivity: 5G, USB-C, GPS, 3.5mm jack

5G, USB-C, GPS, 3.5mm jack fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 16MP, FOV 82.3°, f/2.45 rear: Main 108MP, FOV 83.6°, f/1.75, 0.64um pixels, 9-Sum pixels 1.92um, 23.6mm eq. 2MP depth, FOV 88.8°, f/2.4, 21.9mm eq.

drums: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging

5,000mAh with 33W fast charging dimensions and weight: 163.7×74.2×8.3mm for 192g

PRICE

Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is offered in a special package at a price of INR 20,999, equal to approximately 237 euros. The only version available is the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.