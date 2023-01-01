Realme 10 Pro and Pro+ official: the family is complete | PRICES

- Advertisement -

Realme 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ are official: the two smartphones thus go alongside a Realm 10a model offered both in the 4G version with Helio G99 – we tried it, our review HERE – and in the 5G version with Dimensity 700. There has been widespread talk of the unpublished variants in recent days, now we have the opportunity to get to know them in more detail from the point from a technical and design point of view.

REALME 10 PRO

Let’s start with the variant Pros a smartphone equipped with a battery of 5,000 mAh with fast charging a 33Wdisplays 6.72-inch flat LCD with refresh rates up to 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling integrated into a case with edges of just 1mm. Speaking of the body, on the back of the Star Light version the play of light is particular, like a “prism”, with the surface changing shades according to the angle from which it is illuminated. And in addition to the more classic Black color there is also the gradient Blue.

Realme 10 Pro is equipped with maximum 12GB of RAM – but you can go up to 20GB with 8GB of virtual RAM – e 256GB of internal memory expandable up to 1TB, the mobile platform is lo Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G. The front camera from 16MP is integrated in a small central hole, the rear cams instead are from 108MP (main) e 2MP (depth).

DATA SHEET

display: 6.72″ FHD+ LCD, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling, 680nit peak, 391ppi, 1,400:1, TÜV Rheinland, 93.76% screen-to-body

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 8/12GB LPDDR4x RAM (12GB version virtually expandable up to 20GB) 256GB internal UFS 2.2 expandable up to 1TB

connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass

5G dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm jack, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass audio: 2x stereo speakers

2x stereo speakers fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 16MP, FOV 82.3°, f/2.45 rear: Main 108MP, f/1.75, FOV 83.6°, 23.6mm eq., 1/1.67″ Samsung HM6 sensor, 0.64um pixel (9-in-1 1.92um) 2MP depth, f/2.4, FOV 88.8°, 21.9mm eq.

battery: 5,000mAh, 33W charging

5,000mAh, 33W charging size: 163.7×74.2×8.1mm(Blue, Black)x8.3mm(Star Light)

163.7×74.2×8.1mm(Blue, Black)x8.3mm(Star Light) weight: 190g (Blue, Black) 192g (Star Light)

190g (Blue, Black) 192g (Star Light) os: realme 4.0 based on Android 13

REALME 10 PRO+

On Realme 10 Pro+ the display is a 6.7 inch curved OLED with tempered glass as protection, 360Hz touch sampling and refresh rate up to 120Hz, the processor is the MediaTek Dimension 1080 and also in this case the 12GB RAM variant can count on an additional virtual 8GB for a total RAM of 20GB. The battery from 5,000mAh it charges even faster than Realme 10 Pro thanks to the a 67W: it goes from 0 to 50% in just 17 minutes.

On the back are three cameras, the main one from 108MP the ultra wide angle from 8MP and the macro from 2MP. The bedroom remains frontally 16MP with f/2.45 aperture.

DATA SHEET

display: Curved OLED (61°) 6.7″ FHD+, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 360Hz touch sampling, 2160Hz PWM dimmer, 800nit peak, HDR10+, 5,000,000:1, TÜV Rheinland, 93.65% screen-to-body

processor: MediaTek Dimension 1080

MediaTek Dimension 1080 memory:

8/12GB of RAM (12GB version virtually expandable up to 20GB) 128/256GB internal

connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, QZSS

5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, QZSS fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display cameras: front: 16MP, FOV 82.3°, f/2.45 rear: 108MP main, f/1.75, FOV 83.6°, 23.6mm eq. 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 112°, 15.9mm eq. 2MP macro 4cm, f/2.4

battery: 5,000mAh, 67W charging

5,000mAh, 67W charging size: 161.5×73.9×7.78mm (Blue and Black) x 7.95mm (Star Light)

161.5×73.9×7.78mm (Blue and Black) x 7.95mm (Star Light) weight: 173g (Blue, Black) 175g (Star Light)

173g (Blue, Black) 175g (Star Light) os: realme 4.0 based on Android 13

PRICES

Realm 10 Pro 8/256GB: 1,599 yuan, approximately 216 euros 12/256GB: 1,899 yuan, approximately 256 euros

Realm 10 Pro+ 8/128GB: 1,699 yuan, approximately 229 euros 8/256GB: 1,999 yuan, approximately 270 euros 12/256GB: 2,299 yuan, approximately 310 euros



