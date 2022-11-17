Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro Plus 5G announced with 1080 Dimensity and 108 MP camera

After several leaks and rumors, Realme finally made the Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G official in China at an event this Thursday (17). The Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G is the most powerful version of the family and has an AMOLED screen and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset, while the Realme 10 Pro “slims” some specifications to keep the price affordable and has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 platform.

Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G

The Realme 10 Pro Plus features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, plus curved sides, support for billions of colors, peak brightness of 800 nits and 2,160 Hz PWM. Under the hood, the most powerful device in the line features the Dimensity 1080 chipset with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. For power, there's a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

At the rear, there is a triple module with a 108-megapixel Samsung HP6 main sensor, another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor. As for the operating system, the cell phone comes standard with Android 13 under the Realme UI 4.0 interface. It has dual speakers, X-axis haptic engine, thickness of 7.78 millimeters and weighs approximately 173 grams.

Technical specifications – Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G

6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform

8 or 12 GB of RAM memory

128 GB or 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Ultra-wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5,000 battery with 67W fast charging

Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 Pro 5G changes some specifications to focus on cost-effectiveness and bring a competitive price. It has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness. In addition, the screen is completely flat, leaving the curved display unique to Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G. Under the hood, it comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 platform with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as well as support for 8GB of virtual RAM. For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W charging support.

At the rear, there is a dual camera module with a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor. On the side, there is a fingerprint reader and the cell phone has support for facial recognition unlocking. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the Realme UI 4.0 interface. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is 8.12 millimeters thick and weighs approximately 190 grams.

Technical specifications – Realme 10 Pro 5G

6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 Platform

8 or 12 GB of RAM memory

256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5,000 battery with 33W fast charging

Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0

price and availability