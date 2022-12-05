Realme 10 arrives soon, also in Italy: event date and first official specifications

- Advertisement -

As we hypothesized in recent days, Realme 10 it will be official immediately in our latitudes. The company of the Oppo group confirms with a press release what we (and others) had assumed: no presentation in China and elsewhere at a later time, the first product of the Realme 10 series it will immediately be official in many countries around the world, including Italy.

Appointment then to Wednesday 9 November at 11 am Italian, when the first smartphone in the series will be announced. Here, this is a small surprise compared to what was believed: there will not be more than one smartphone but only one, the Realme 10 that will inaugurate the series. In short, other models will be added – we already imagine the Pro, Pro + variants, etc., while the 5G variant we consider it among the obligations – but at a later time.

Meanwhile, Realme 10 will bring the MediaTek’s Helio G99, a chip of recent conception (it was presented in May) that has so far been seen on a handful of products, including the Moto G72 which has also been made official for Italy a few weeks ago. It is a chip that on paper seems perfect for the balance between performance and consumption (production process at 6 nanometers) with one flaw: the modem does not support 5G.

It is a choice by Realme that certainly meets the needs of a slice of consumers, but which makes the debut of a Realme 10 variant with a chip that supports 5G, so as to cover every need of potential customers. The other anticipation on Realme 10 concerns the RAM memory: 8 GB plus another 8 GB “dynamic”, that is, that if necessary they can bring the total capacity to 16 GB thanks to the contribution of the storage space. For Realme it is “the most powerful in the industry, which will be able to guarantee system fluency even when up to 18 applications are running at the same time”.