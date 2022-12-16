Realme 10, also announced the S version with Dimensity 810 and 8GB of RAM

- Advertisement -

The range is widening Realm 10 with the announcement of the new 10s which joins the Pro and Pro Plus models, which the Chinese company also launched on the global market last week, and the Realme 10 announced last November in both 4G and network support versions 5G, the one we also got to try.

Realme 10, S version

Realme 10s more than a “new” smartphone is practically a rebrand of the Realme 9i 5G presented last August but updated with a greater amount of RAM and storage space and with support for fast charging. It loses, however, a camera on the back that now sees the presence of a main 50 MP flanked by a “portrait” sensor useful for collecting information on depth of field. The front camera is from 8MP with f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme 10s has a sensor MediaTek Dimension 810 at 6nm supported by 8GB of LPDDR4X type RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB via the microSD slot. The display is a 6.6″ IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The operating system is Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 user interface. Likely to be updated in the coming months to the new Realme UI 4.0 launched in recent days.

- Advertisement -

DATA SHEET

processor : MediaTek Dimensity 810 with 6 nanometer production process

: MediaTek Dimensity 810 with 6 nanometer production process screen : 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS, up to 90Hz refresh rate (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz), 180Hz touch sampling rate

: 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS, up to 90Hz refresh rate (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz), 180Hz touch sampling rate memories : 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage expandable via microSD cards up to 1TB

: 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage expandable via microSD cards up to 1TB cameras rear : main 50 MP f/1.8; 2 MP black and white sensor for portraits front : 8MP

connectivity : 5G LTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2

: 5G LTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 entrances : USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack fingerprint reader : lateral

: lateral battery : 5,000mAh, 33W Dart Fast Charge

: 5,000mAh, 33W Dart Fast Charge interface : Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 colors : Prism Blue, Prism Black

: Prism Blue, Prism Black size: 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1mm

164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1mm weight: 191 grams

To close the hardware specifications of this device we find a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via the supplied battery charger, support for 5G SA/NSA networks with double SIM card slot, dual band Wi-Fi ac, BT 5.2, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/AGPS with Beidou and Glonass support and various brightness, proximity, geomagnetic and accelerometer sensors. The dimensions are 164.4 x 75.1 x 8.1 mm for a weight of 191 grams.

The Realme 10s is made in two color variants, blue and black, and with 8GB of RAM in both 128GB and 256GB storage versions. The 128GB model is priced at 1,099 yuan (about 150 euros) while the 256GB version costs 1,299 yuan (about 175 euros). Both versions can be pre-ordered in China, on the official Realme website, with deliveries starting December 20th. At the moment there is no information about the possibility of selling it on the global market as well.