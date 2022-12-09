Realme 10 4G, previews and images continue to flock

- Advertisement -

The presentation date of Realme 10 is getting closer and closer (there are now just two days left) and information continues to leak, at least as regards the basic model of the range that should lead the way, at least outside of China: let’s talk about the Realme 10 4G, of which unboxing videos and full-bodied series of images continue to be released. Once again confirmed the design we have seen in the most recent leaks, both the technical data sheet which is enriched with some more details. Meanwhile, some images:

Technical data sheet update:

Display: 6.4 “, FHD plus, AMOLED, flat edges, 90 Hz, top left camera hole

SoC: MediaTek Helio G99, 4G modem

RAM technology: LPDDR4x

Storage technology: UFS 2.2

Memory cuts: 4 + 128 GB 8 + 128 GB 8 + 256 GB

Virtual RAM: up to 5GB

Cameras: Rear main: 50 MP Rear secondary depth: 2 MP Front: 16 MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W charging speed

Fingerprint scanner on the power button

Double stereo speaker “Ultra Boom Speaker” with software mode that activates the doubling of the maximum volume

3.5mm audio jack

Colors: Clash Black, Rush White

Dimensions: 159.9 x 73.3 x 7.95 mm

Operating system: Android 12, customized Realme UI 3.0

Model code: RMX3630 One of the videos also includes a quick test benchmark on AnTuTu, with a score very close to 400,000 – therefore analogous to chips like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G or Snapdragon 695, just to give a couple of more familiar references in our area. We also attach a complete unboxing video, with the necessary warning that we do not know how long it could still remain online: