Realme 10 4G, new wave of images and technical specifications

In the past few hours, several real images of Realme’s next generation of midrange smartphones, the tenth, have leaked from multiple sources. We do not yet know precisely the presentation date of the devices, but Realme itself has said that it is imminent: it is possible that the photos were taken of the display devices for the event or for the launch in stores.

The images allow us to confirm with a high level of security the appearance and some technical specifications of the smartphone that is the basis of the range, that is Realme 10 4G. Also in the last few days, images of instruction booklets, print renders, new specifications and a possible release date have also emerged – it is assumed tomorrow, November 1, at least in certain markets, and a diffusion in other Asian countries around November 9-11. . Prices should fluctuate between 15,700 and 17,200 Indian rupees, equal to around 191 ~ 210 euros.

It is interesting to note that they have been circulating in the last few hours also some photos of Realme 10 Pro Plus, but they turned out to be bogus, so we don’t report them. That said, we report what should now be the definitive technical data sheet of Realme 10 4G:

Display: 6.4 “, FHD plus, AMOLED, flat edges, 90 Hz, top left camera hole

SoC: MediaTek Helio G99, 4G modem

RAM technology: LPDDR4x

Storage technology: UFS 2.2

Memory cuts: 4 + 128 GB 8 + 128 GB 8 + 256 GB

Virtual RAM: up to 5GB

Cameras: Rear main: 50 MP Rear secondary (depth? B / W? Macro?): 2 MP Front: 16 MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 33W charging speed

Fingerprint scanner on the power button

Colors: Clash Black, Rush White

Dimensions: 159.9 x 73.3 x 7.95 mm

Model code: RMX3630