Really? Windows 11 Taskbar may gain the most requested function by...

Really? Windows 11 Taskbar may gain the most requested function by users

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Really? Windows 11 Taskbar may gain the most requested function by users
really windows 11 taskbar may gain the most requested function.jpeg
Microsoft has been adding again some functions that were present in Windows 10 to Windows 11. One of the most recent was the possibility of opening the Task Manager from the Taskbar. Now there are indications that the same can happen with the positioning of this bar.

The possibility was pointed out by the Twitter user Albacore, who has already reported several news that would reach the Microsoft system and now showed that the Taskbar can be moved to the top of the screen as in Windows 10.

As we can see in the Tweet above, the video shows the Taskbar at the top of the screen, but this option still does not fully work, as the Start Menu remains anchored to the bottom area of ​​the screen.

Albacore says that the option is available in the latest Dev Channel build of Windows 11, which leads us to suspect that this may be a system bug. Anyway, we hope this feature will be more fully implemented in other Windows Insider channels in the future, when we will finally be able to confirm its availability.

