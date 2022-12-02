RealityScan: 3D scanning app now on the App Store

- Advertisement -

At the beginning of the year, the well-known company Epic Games revealed that an interesting application would soon arrive under the name of RealityScan that gives users the possibility of scanning objects to transform them into 3D models. The capacity will be completely reliable thanks to the power of the cameras that integrate Apple devices such as the iPhone and iPad. Now and almost at the end of the year, the game company makes RealityScan available to all users in the iOS App Store.

RealityScan, the app for 3D models from your camera

This new app is made up of multiple technologies by the company specialized in photogrammetry, Capturing Reality. This company has been part of Epic Games for a year. The creation of 3D models from real world objects comes from Epic thanks to RealityScan without the need for more complex intermediaries for this task.

The application allows you to make 3D models in a very short time with just a few steps away. Users literally just have to photograph the object they want with their phone or tablet. This is only needed for the app to start the process of converting the photos to 3D models thanks to cloud processing.

In more specific words, RealityCapture It works like a photogrammetric software that can mold the objects and scenes regardless of their dimension in the images or laser scans. Thanks to this process, high-precision and quality 3D scans can be carried out correctly quite quickly. Capturing real world objects will grant unique user experiences that would normally be quite complicated, technical and time consuming, but now it really is quite simple.

Obviously, 3D models can increase in quality or reach better according to the good quality you provide by capturing images. That is, for a model with a unique and incredible quality, you will need a minimum of 20 shots of the object, varying between lighting conditions in addition to a background as orderly as possible.

Once RealityScan has completed the 3D modeling, you can have it or export it directly to Sketchfab or some other platform to publish it and have more library in terms of VR or 3D content. It also works as an opportunity to help the community by providing various items.

Download RealityScan now for free on the App Store

RealityScan It is already available for download by all users in the App Store. you can use your iPhone or iPad with iOS 16.0 or higher. According to Epic Games, there will be an Android version soon as well. Although there is still no exact date of when it will be for said operating system.