realityOS: Is Apple already testing its OS for AR and VR?

An indiscretion, on the part of Apple, and that has as its epicenter the term realityOS, could be the first official confirmation (despite not being intentional) both that Apple is working on the augmented reality and virtual reality viewers that we already have years listening to rumours, as if his arrival could finally be reasonably close to the present moment. And there are some signs that invite us to think about it.

But the first thing is to clarify the origin of the term, that is, where “the sighting” has been made, although in reality we should talk about sightings, in the plural, since there have been several developers who have found references to realityOS, both in App Store upload logs like in an Apple repository on GitHubalthough there is some suspicion that in this case it could be a false track, created by a user not related to Apple.

This is not actually the first time that something related to Apple’s hypothetical operating system for its virtual reality and augmented reality devices has been leaked. Back in 2017, a reference to something called rOS was made public, and due to the context, everything suggested that the r was a reference to reality. Now, however, the reference is much more explicit, and with that name, realityOS (or perhaps RealityOS, with the r in capital letters, although it seems less likely), it is clear that it is an OS of its own for these expected devices.

Uh what is Apple’s RealityOS doing in the App Store upload logs? AR/VR confirmed? pic.twitter.com/Wp7XWieeEU — Rens Verhoeven (@renssies) January 17, 2022

Unfortunately, there is no more reference than the name, so we cannot find out more about realityOS. However, and given that rumors continue that Apple could present one of these devices at the end of the year, if it manages to solve the overheating problems that it would be facing, it makes sense to think that both its announcement and the release of The developer tools for realityOS will take place sooner than we had thought, more specifically at WWDC 2022, which we expect to start on June 7, 2022.

And why would this calendar make sense? Due to the forecasts that indicate that this year there will be an unprecedented number of device renewals, which could indicate that in Cupertino they are clearing the agenda so that in 2023 the augmented reality viewer, predictably the first to reach the market, before that the virtual reality viewer is the main protagonist. Which, in turn, reinforces the theory of the presentation of realityOS next June, so that developers have enough time to create a consistent offer of apps for the device.

Everything will depend, most likely, on the date on which Apple plans the presentation, which in turn will depend directly on the estimated launch date. If the problems that have been rumored are real and have not yet been resolved, everything may be delayed until later in 2023, in which case the presentation of the OS in June of this year would not make so much sense. However, the appearance of references to realityOS in different places in such a short time, makes one think that everything is going well and that in Cupertino they have begun to step on the accelerator.