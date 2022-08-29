Reality One or Reality Pro, the possible names of Apple’s AR viewer

Although for now there are only a myriad of rumors but there are no certainties, the viewer continues to take shape and in these days some news has emerged on the name of the AR / VR accessory under development in Cupertino. To discover new details is the head Bloomberg thanks to a known practice and already used with other products previously.

There is talk of the possible name of the accessory and, as has happened in the past, Apple relies on a series of related companies to file trademarks in advance of the product’s release. The registered are not always the definitive ones but they allow us to have an idea of ​​the direction taken by the company. Thus some possible nomenclatures emerge that contain the word “ ”, a brand that actually seems dear to Apple since 2017, when the intention to develop a proprietary operating system for headsets emerged, whose most popular names were “rOS” or ” RealityOS “. To confirm this, in 2019 Apple released the first developer framework and called it “RealityKit”, once again winking at that word.