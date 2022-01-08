Real Housewife of Drumcondra Paul Kinsella breaks the ‘wedding norm’ on big day with husband Mark

The Real Housewife of Drumcondra Paul Kinsella broke the “wedding norm” on his big day with new husband Mark.

The fun loving couple, along with their beloved dog Penny, and their friends and family had a special day back in July to celebrate their marriage.

Mr and Mr Rogers had a lot of twists and turns in the lead up to their wedding because of Covid but even a global pandemic couldn’t stop them from having the best celebration ever.

Paul told Dublin Live: “When it was getting into the summer and there was a lockdown, the restrictions meant that we were unsure about August. So realistically we turned the wedding around in a week, we’re really lucky because suppliers had gaps.

“We planned to have the ceremony on July 15, we were going to go to the registry office with our immediate family. Restrictions meant we could only have 25 people, so we did that.

“August wasn’t going to happen for us, we pushed it to November but we then made the decision to have the bigger day in July. The day we had was the best day ever, we couldn’t have even envisaged the day, it turned out to be so much better than what we’d planned.”

All August and November plans were scrapped with wedding planner Maria Reidy (mariareidyevents) coming to the rescue.

“We hired an events planner and she coordinated everything in about three or four days. With Covid, it was so unpredictable so we didn’t know if it was the right decision but what she did was incredible.

“We wanted a fun day, lots of colour and celebrations. We did it all in Mark’s parents’ back garden. His sister got married the month beforehand, and they had day two at Mark’s house with a marquee, and we used it as our wedding venue.

Paul and Mark’s wedding photos by Danielle Nolan (nolanmediaie)

“We got married in the registry office and we hired a bus to take the 25 of us from the registry office to the house.

“We had mini G&T’s, Processo and beer for the boys on the bus. Mark gets hangry – so we call it a cranky bar, so we had a chocolate cranky bar to tie everyone over.

“Confetti_ballons_ireland did the decorations and pearlycakesdublin did our cake. We wanted a small cake and she made it so professionally.

“The day itself was great, nobody had to worry about Covid, we all did antigen tests the day before. The Gourmet Food Parlour did the catering, they did this Mexican, sharing salads, fajitas, chilli con carne. Everyone talked about the food, there was so much food for what we paid for.

“We found them by chance, we didn’t want to hire a catering company, we wanted wholesome good food that people would enjoy. The turkey dinner makes people feel heavy and we didn’t want that. We struck gold.”

Paul said that he’ll never forget “the buzz and the high” he felt on his magical day.

He added: “The 25 people there already knew each other, there was no who are you, it was small and intimate. We didn’t see each other for ages too because of lockdown, the buzz, I can’t describe it.

“One of the best moments of the day, Keith, our friend, writes poetry. The registry office is quite formal, you can have your three songs and we asked him to write a poem. He has such a way with words, it was amazing. Marrying Mark, he’s my best friend.

“The party bus, the guy does corporate stuff so I doubt he was ready for us. We’d songs, we’d someone on the mic, a lot of our friends are performers so we were a great crowd. We had about three or four drinks on the bus. It was great. We were all singing and having a drink.

“Being a part of the LGBTQ community, it takes away the pressure of having the church and the traditional hotel. The main thing we wanted was the service and food came secondary, the party came first, people dancing, having a good time.

“You don’t want the dull speeches after the dinner and waiting for the band to set up. We had the fun vibe, a lot of people get bogged down on making everything perfect, there’ll be a part that’ll always be perfect.

“You build the pressure on yourself, but you have to catch your own breath and ask yourself if you’re enjoying this day that I spend a lot of money on, and am I doing this for me or am I doing it for other people.

“It’s good to break the norm, it’s about couples doing what’s right for them and it’s the one day you can be selfish and not worry about other people. There’s an Irish mentality about the people you invite, there’s that politeness, but when you’re paying for the day make sure you enjoy it.

Even though Paul and Mark didn’t do the typical big wedding day, they seemed to enjoy their plans even more.

Paul said: “We didn’t do the big wedding, the pressure would’ve been on the bigger day. We wouldn’t be able to replicate our day, we were carefree, we’d no worries.

“I wouldn’t worry about who you should or shouldn’t invite, with Covid, people are very understanding about reducing numbers. Don’t be afraid to put it off for a few years and get on with your life if the big day is what you want.

“The wedding planner for us was great. Turning up and not having to do anything was fantastic, she knew exactly what we wanted.

“I’d originally planned to do the centrepieces, the flowers and I did Mark sisters bouquets and all that in June. I’d planned a lot for our big day, but it was nice for me not to worry about anything for a change.”

It wasn’t just the venue and transportation that were different, the couple also opted for both stylish and comfortable outfits.

“Me and Mark got ready the morning of the wedding together, I don’t think I would’ve done that if I was busy doing stuff. That morning with me, Mark and Penny, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“We had planned to have a black tie, suited and booted, Christmas vibes, housewife glam in November. But we decided to be fun, do a little twist on the normal suits.

“We both got matching suits on ASOS believe it or not, Mark got pale green and I got pale blue. We opted for no dickie bows or ties, it was an open shirt, chilled vibes. Mark wanted to do nice trainers, I would never spend a big amount of money on shoes but we got Alexander McQueen’s.

“High Street do good outfits, especially if you’re only going to wear it once or twice, there’s nothing wrong with buying it on the high street and getting it tailored. Realistically will anyone wear their wedding suit again? We wanted to dress that way, it was so good.”

