Ready to face ‘Metroid Dread’? Catch up on the story of Samus Aran

Yesterday thursday was launched Metroid Dread, the new installment of one of the oldest franchises and at the same time, more dissonant than usual with Nintendo games. It does not matter, because they are already praising it as one of the best titles of the year for Nintendo Switch, according to the first critics.

If you are one of the most enthusiastic about the Metroid saga, very flawed and you caught it as it came out, you may have already finished it, because it is about 10-20 hours of play – depending on your skill and if you are going to have fun or do you want to complete it one hundred percent- the promises Metroid Dread. But let’s say you are not one of those, who also know them all.

Let’s say you are one of those interested in the game or in the franchise itself, but without any fervor that is worth it. In that case, you may want to see the video that Nintendo has published, summarizing the history of the game from its origins to the start of Metroid Dread… But without abandoning the two dimensions that Samus Aran takes up in her new adventure.

In a quick review, Metroid (1988) original for Nintendo Entertainment System followed Metroid II: Return of Samus (1991) on Game Boy, then came the mythical Super metroid (1994) for Super Nintendo and later would do the same Metroid Fusion (2002) for Game Boy Advance, ultimately the last original 2D Metroid title to date, except remakes.

Therefore, Metroid Dread can be considered as «Metroid 5»…

But don’t complicate your life either, because the chronology of the Metroid series as such is different and covers more games than just 2D, including the fantastic trilogy of Metroid Prime for GameCube -pentalogy if we add it Metroid Prime Hunters and Metroid Prime: Federation Force– but also that «hybrid» between 2D and 3D called Metroid: Other M Wii, among others.

Following the official chronology, in fact, Metroid Dread would follow Metroid Fusion and it would be situated as the last chapter so far in the history of the intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran … And this is a good review of the franchise and not the video, but I insist: it is not worth complicating with these such geeky things; with a quick update to spare and the video delivers.

Metroid Dread is a title developed by the Spanish study MercurySteam, responsible for one of the remakes Metroid, specifically, that of Metroid: Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS. Judging by the result of Metroid Dread, Nintendo got it right, although I personally prefer the Metroid Prime and I’m more interested Metroid Prime 4, supposedly in development for Nintendo Switch.

Fun fact: MercurySteam is also responsible for a couple of installments in the Castlevania franchise, but not the classic 2D ones. It is also a hoot, because one of the most fashionable subgenres of action and platforms in recent years, the ‘metroidvania’, owe their name to both sagas, Metroid and Castlevania, so the coincidence is funny to say the least.

We leave you with the launch trailer of de Metroid Dread.