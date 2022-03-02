Tech NewsApps

Reading list in Chrome for Android: so you can read web pages later and offline

By: Brian Adam

During these last weeks it has begun to arrive silently in the browser. Chrome for Android the reading lista feature available on iOS for more than a year and that on Android began to show the leg in the development versions of the application.

The chrome reading list is the famous ‘read later’ that years ago popularized applications like Pocket (before Read It Later), which allowed us to save in a dedicated list all those websites that we wanted to read at another time. Now we can easily do it from Chrome.

This is the Chrome reading list

Chrome allows us to save websites to read later in two ways. The first was of her performing a long press on an article link. When its actions window is displayed we will see the new option ‘Add to reading list.

The second option is when we already have that website or article open that we want to read again later. In this case we have to go to Menu > Add to Reading Listalthough this option does not appear to have been enabled for all users yet.

Then to consult all those web sites saved to read later we have to go to Menu > Bookmarks > Reading List. There we will see the unread articles and pages and the ones we have read. Unread articles may be available offline. The only options that this section allows us is to select and delete the articles from the reading list.

If you have updated Chrome to the latest version and you see that the “Add to reading list” option does not appear, you can force its activation from the experimental functions of Chrome. To do this, go to chrome://flags from the address bar and activate the experimental function #read-later selected the option ‘Enabled (with app menu item)‘. After restarting the browser it should already appear.

