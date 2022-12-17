Read, edit and do more with your PDFs using this tool that’s 56% off

published

Do you usually work with a lot of PDFs in your daily life? Looking for a good tool to read, edit, annotate or even convert files to an editable format? If you need such software for personal or even professional use, UPDF might be the best choice for you. That’s because with it you can do all that and much more. - Advertisement - Another important detail is that UPDF is also available for Mac, iOS, Windows and Android. Do you want to know more and take advantage of the Christmas Campaign to get up to 56% off the Pro version, in addition to other gifts? So scroll down the page, learn about this essential tool for everyday life and learn how to get the discount!

Main features

With the UPDF you have a complete tool for daily use at work or even in everyday household activities. Received that PDF file and your computer doesn't have a reader installed? This software might be the best option for you! Check now everything that UPDF offers: 1 – View and read PDF – open and read PDFs, print, search in text or view the file as a slideshow. 2 – Edit PDF files – Did you receive that work file but did it come in PDF? Need to edit? With UPDF this is possible. Edit text content in PDF as you normally do in Word documents. You can edit the font and size of the original text without leaving your PDFs. In addition, it is also possible to edit images and add links to the PDF itself.





3 – Annotate PDF – highlight, underline parts or even put a sticky note on PDF files. 4 – Convert your PDFs – you can convert the file to a Word document, Excel document and more. UPDF helps convert PDF to Word, Excel, CSV, PowerPoint, RTF, Text, Image (PNG, JPEG, BMP, TIFF, GIF), HTML, XML and PDF/A without losing formatting and layout. (Only available in the Mac version)





5 – Encrypt your PDFs – is the best option to add an extra layer of security to your files. 6 – Add signature to PDF to keep them original. 7 – Share the PDF via link or email. 8 – Organize your PDF – You can reorder pages, delete, insert pages, split pages, rotate and much more. If necessary, it is also possible to compress/reduce the size of the PDF. That is, a great resource for you to overcome the limitation of some email servers.





In addition to the aforementioned features, UPDF also has an advanced tool that can recognize texts in scanned PDFs in 38 languages. It makes your scanned PDF editable and searchable with the best results accuracy.

Why is UPDF Pro the best choice?

We know that there are many PDF editors and readers in the market, but Adobe Acrobat is the top tool remembered by users. However, the software is far from being as simple and complete as UPDF. Want to know why? Just see our comparison below.













