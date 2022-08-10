Read Along, to help children learn to read, arrives on the web

Read , the Google platform designed to help to read through stories with illustrations in different languages ​​and with the help of Diya, the integrated assistant that acts as a learning tutor, now expanding to the web, arriving in public beta.

Thus it is possible that a greater number of children in different parts of the world can access it through large screen devicessuch as laptops and desktops.



But in addition to children, Google says that this platform can also be used by teachers as part of their educational plans:

The website also opens up new opportunities for teachers and educational leaders around the world, who can use Read Along as a reading practice tool for students in schools. Apple wants to turn the iPad into a Mac, how will it do it?

Google recommends using Google Workspace for Education accounts at schools and Google Accounts with Family Link at home.

Read Along was originally called Bolo the moment it arrived in India in 2019 and in 2020, a year later, it launched globally under its current name.

Google shares that since its inception, more than 30 million children have read more than 120 million stories, being to date only as a mobile application for Android devices.

From now on, it is also possible to access this platform through the web through the readalong.google.com address, being compatible with modern browsers such as Chrome, Firefox and Edge, although will soon be compatible with iOS and more browsers like Safari, they add.

In terms of privacy, they point out that all the processing in voice recognition occurs, as in the Android application, at the local level, so the children’s voice data remains private as it is not sent to any server. .

In addition to the arrival on the web, they are also adding more stories, for which they have collaborated with ChuChu TV and USP Studios, content creators on YouTube, to adapt some of their popular videos to storybook format.

