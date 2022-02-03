Search here...
Reactions will return to WhatsApp beta soon

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A few weeks ago we saw with surprise many of us, how the WhatsApp beta added reactions to messages within their conversations without prior notice. These curiously arrived without any functionality, and could be seen by long pressing on a message received in the chat. The problem in this case is that pressing it did nothing at all, which showed that it was not a function that was not ready to be launched. But it seems that this has changed, and that WhatsApp is closer than ever to having these reactions that have been requested for so long and that many users are already looking forward to. About to reach the beta, again That’s what a tweet from the WabetaInfo Twitter account has advanced us, where we can once again see the reactions appear in the application’s chats. Specifically, we can see how at the top of the screen we see the possible reactions, in the form of an emoji of ok, heart, crying with laughter, surprise, tearing up and joining hands. These reactions will appear by clicking once on the message to which we want to react, this is how it differs from the response function, for which we must slide the message to the side. According to this medium, these reactions will also be protected by the end-to-end encryption that all the messages we send and receive in the messaging application already have. A function that therefore seems to be available in just a few days or weeks, at least for beta users. And in some month or another it will probably reach the stable version for all users. Some reactions that can become a widely used method to respond briefly to some messages. We don’t always have time to respond instantly to messages, a case in which it is perfect to have this method, to be able to send a quick response and that at least whoever wrote the message has an idea of ​​what we thought. Some reactions that will also generate their own notifications, since when someone reacts to a message from us, we will see it in a notification from the messaging app, and vice versa. Precisely today we learned that the Meta messaging app is going to increase the time available to be able to delete a message that has already been sent in any chat. >

