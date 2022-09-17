HomeTech NewsReaching 100% clean energy by 2050 will be Samsung's goal

Reaching 100% clean energy by 2050 will be Samsung’s goal

With everything that has been happening in climate matters worldwide, there are many companies that have made the decision to minimize the emission of polluting agents.

To do this, they have decided to make an adjustment in the methods used to develop their products under clean energy-oriented protocols and achieve this before 2050.

One of them is samsungElectronics, which has been progressively abandoning the use of fossil fuels to move its operations completely to the green side, although this may not be so simple, considering the modest efforts made by South Korea to make its operations friendly to the environment.

In this sense, the headquarters in South Korea is one of the main ones in the development of memory chips for computers and smartphones.

Also, some estimates place Samsung Electronics as the largest consumer of Energy within the list of companies worldwide that have joined the campaign «RE100»under which they acquire the commitment to use in their operations energy coming 100% from renewable sources.

This is how Samsung expressed its intention to reach zero net carbon emissions in the divisions responsible for the development of mobile devices, as well as televisions and consumer electronics by 2030 and from there continue until the goal of zero emissions in all its headquarters in 2050.

In this sense, Samsung will make an investment of 7 trillion won, equivalent to 5 billion dollars until 2030.

All these funds will be destined to the development of projects that help reduce process gas emissions, as well as take actions to control and recycle electronic waste, preserve water and reduce pollution to a minimum.

Added to this, Samsung plans to carry out the development of more efficient chips that manage to minimize energy consumption in consumer electronic devices, as well as in data centers.

In addition, it will set long-term goals for lower the emissions generated in the supply and logistics chains.

According to statements offered by the member of the Seoul-based renewable energy corporate foundation, ousam jinSamsung’s commitment to clean electricity could positively impact the supply chain and cause other companies to take the step and make their operations more environmentally friendly.

