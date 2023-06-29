Razr 40 Ultra: Stylish Foldable Phone with Large External Screen and Great Battery | Analysis / Review

- Advertisement -

The Razr 40 Ultra is the latest launch of Motorola’s folding cell phone that hit the national market in June along with its more modest brother, the Razr 40. What’s so interesting about the Ultra? Is it worth the R$ 8 thousand that Motorola charges for it? Let’s find out. The design has evolved since the last generation and the company has removed the space between the two parts, improved the hinge mechanism and reduced the crease in the middle of the screen. All of this makes the Razr 40 Ultra more compact than its biggest rival, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The external screen has grown and become much more functional as it is compatible with several apps and even games. The larger screen is 6.9 inches, Full HD + resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and high brightness level. On the outside we have a 3.6-inch screen with the same type of pOLED panel, but here limited to 144 Hz. This smaller screen also has a great level of brightness and colors, which ensures good visibility on sunny days. Stereo sound is of good quality and comes with equalizer with Dolby Atmos support - Advertisement -

What may disappoint some is that the Razr 40 Ultra comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a chip that is quite popular in the second half of 2022. And how does it do with multitasking? Even though it manages to hold all open apps on its 8 GB of RAM, it was still slower than Samsung’s rival and other advanced Motorola phones. The 3,800 mAh battery is not impressive in size, but it even surprised us in our battery test by achieving the best autonomy we’ve seen so far in folding phones. We had nearly 26 hours of moderate use with games included. The 33W charger that comes in the box doesn’t take long to fully fill the battery. Robot R5G2, a social robot born in Valencia The photographic set consists of 12 MP and 13 MP ultra-wide cameras. The photos have good quality, despite not competing with cell phones in the same price range. Overall, we have the feeling that we are shooting with an intermediate device. The advantage of being a foldable phone is that you can use the external cameras for selfies and on this point the Razr 40 Ultra gets it right. The camcorder records in 4K with good quality and efficient stabilization. The hefty price complicates the purchase, even more so when its biggest rival costs half. If you are still interested in buying the Razr 40 Ultra, check out our full review at the link below: - Advertisement -

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra full review

The Razr 40 Ultra arrived in Europe in June 2023 by BRL 7,999. Below you will find the best deals: