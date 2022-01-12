razr 3 coming, motorola's foldout takes shape. and it will be a top of the range

The race for the folding smartphone is getting more and more tight, with Samsung which has so far proved to be at the forefront in this specific segment , followed at a long distance by Huawei and, ultimately, by Motorola . We will see how it will behave on the Honor market, which yesterday announced on its Magic V which sets high expectations. Without forgetting that Oppo recently unveiled Find N . Among the brands we have mentioned is Motorola: yes, because there are already two foldable devices of the winged brand, the original Razr and its 5G version . And the third generation is on its way, as anticipated by various rumors already at the end of last year . The same parent company Lenovo had confirmed its existence, and now the first technical details of the smartphone emerge. UPDATE: NEW DETAILS ON CAMERAS AND DISPLAY

Motorola Razr 2019 72 x 172 x 6.9 mm

6.2 pollici – 2142×876 px Motorola Razr 5G 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9 mm

6.2 pollici – 2142×876 px

Motorola Razr 2019 and Razr 5G compared: the two folding smartphones will soon be joined by a third, and it will be a top of the range.

MOTOROLA RAZR 2022: WHAT TO EXPECT

First of all it will be a top range, with a lot of Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 on board. And it would be the first time of a folding Razr equipped with a very high-end solution: we remember that the 2019 model integrated the Snapdragon 710, the 5G one (opening image) the Snapdragon 765. Among the new features is the possible presence of ultra-wideband technology (UWB), through which you can access specific services such as opening your car with your smartphone. In short, we summarize the details that emerged online and reported by XDA: native operating system: Android 12

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1

memory:

6, 8, 12GB in RAM

128, 256, 512GB interna

connectivity: 5G, NFC

UWB tecnology

main display: AMOLED FHD, 120Hz refresh rate, small hole (or notch, however smaller than that present on current models)

external secondary display

availability: China, Europe, North America

There are still few details on Razr 3 (or 2022) , but the picture is beginning to take shape: an unequivocal sign that the folding smartphone is close . Speaking of timing, nothing concrete has yet emerged. We will see in the coming days if the network will provide further information on this.

