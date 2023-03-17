RAZR 2023 will be “Plus”: new information on the Motorola folding leaked

Motorola was among the first manufacturers to focus on foldable smartphones right from the start, albeit a little timidly. His first RAZR, in fact, can perhaps be considered more of an exercise in style than a truly competitive product.

Motorola, however, understood early on more than others what should be a key feature in a compact foldable smartphone: a large external display. The basic idea of ​​a foldable must in fact be to be able to use it even without having to open it forcibly. Openness must do nothing but broaden the possibilities.

A VERY LARGE EXTERNAL DISPLAY

A large, very large external display is what you probably will will have the next generation of Motorola’s RAZR which, generation after generation, is also maturing a lot from all points of view, even those that were its initial weaknesses.

In recent weeks, the first rumors have arrived on the characteristics of this new RAZR as well as a series of renderings with which we can get an idea of ​​the new solutions chosen by Motorola. At first glance it would seem a whole new device, more squared and with an external display that extends over the entire surface of the back cover going to also incorporate the cameras and the flash.



RAZR 2023 WILL BE ”PLUS”

According to the website MySmartPricethe abbreviation of this RAZR, which will probably also see adding the word “Plus” to its nameAnd XT2321. In addition to this, the site also confirms that there will be support for 30W wired rapid and that the battery will have a nominal capacity of 2850 mAh, not very much. Previous rumors even spoke of 4,000mAh.

ASSUMED CHARACTERISTICS

external display: larger than the 2.7″ of previous models

larger than the 2.7″ of previous models internal display: 6.7″ FHD+ 144Hz

6.7″ FHD+ 144Hz mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 connectivity: 5G

5G external cameras: 64+13MP

64+13MP internal camera: 32MP

The RAZR 2023 Plus is expected to integrate a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz, a dual camera of 64MP + 13MP on the rear and a front 32MP. The official presentation, according to leaker Evan Blass, could arrive on June 1st.