razr 2023 confirmed by lenovo: coming "very soon"

Lenovo confirms: in 2023 there will be a new Moto RAZR. What until now were only rumors is transformed into certainty, to the delight of all fans of the iconic line of clamshell phones that is revived in this new series born in 2019 with the first model and which has in the RAZR (2022 ) its current representative.

Motorola Razr 2019 72 x 172 x 6.9 mm

6.2 inches – 2142x876px Motorola Razr 5G 72.6 x 169.2 x 7.9 mm

6.2 inches – 2142x876px Motorola Moto Razr 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62 mm

6.7 inches – 2400x1080px

To announce the intentions of bringing an unprecedented 2023 version of the RAZR to the market is the Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang who speaking to the CNBC at the MWC in Barcelona has definitively eliminated any possible doubt: the leaflet will arrive, and it will “very early“. Who knows that this very early cannot match the date of June 1st emerged in a series of rumors in the past weeks.

The CEO let slip some previews, stating that the RAZR 2023 it will be better than the previous ones thanks to the work done on the hinge to make it more durable and minimize crease on the screen. In addition, the Motorola brand will pay great attention to dedicated applications.

The selling price of the leaflets, admits Yang, is very high, and this is due to the fact that it is still a niche market. Once this type of device is more widespread and the technology becomes mature, then it will be possible to reduce production costs and, consequently, also the price.

Of we still know little for sure: we can rely on render published by Evan Blass in which we observe a smartphone with the appearance of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 very different from the previous RAZRs. The peculiarity of this model would be the external display, as large as the external body and therefore much larger than the 2.7 inches of the current RAZR. Then there are those who have hypothesized the presence of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz folding internal display, a 64+13MP dual external camera, a 32MP internal one and a battery from 4.000mAh.

Motorola XT2251-1 Moto Razr 2022 5G, eSIM, RAM, Matte Black