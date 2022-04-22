Razer updates its popular RGB soundbar with the arrival of Leviathan V2

Inside and outside the gaming peripherals market, the presentation of Razer’s first sound bar was already a great surprise to everyone. However, far from being a simple experiment or proof of concept, today the Taiwanese company has announced the arrival of Leviathan V2an update of this curious sound bar with RGB lighting to make it the first gaming sound bar that offers the support of THX Spatial Audio technology.

Under a fairly restrained size that will barely reach 500 x 91.3 x 84 millimeters (noticeably more compact than TV soundbars), the Leviathan V2 comes equipped with detachable feet that will allow us to adjust the soundbar at a perfect angle to better fit under the monitor, fitting perfectly in practically all types of monitors. setup.

Although its compact size does not mean that this device is still equipped with two full-range speakers, two passive radiators, and one output subwooferensuring clear treble coverage and reproduction, as well as deep, punchy bass.

And it is that the Leviathan V2 is designed to provide an immersive sound experience for our gamesas well as high-fidelity reproduction and a realistic soundscape for music, series and movie playback, incorporating the patented technology THX Spatial Audio for advanced 7.1 surround sound capable of orienting audio playback with millimeter precision.

A technology that we can control via Razer Synapse software on PCthrough which we will also have access to the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system, with 18 lighting zones that we can customize and even synchronize to create an even more immersive experience, with countless dynamic lighting effects specially configured for some games.

Thus, the Razer Leviathan V2 focuses in a Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, providing more comfortable and free usability without sacrificing connection stability, and greater convenience when switching between paired devices. In addition to its compact design, the Razer Leviathan V2 also

Availability and price

Currently we can already find this gaming sound bar available through the brand’s official website, with a starting price of 249.99 euros.