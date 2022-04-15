Tech News

Razer unveils its first Linux laptop, for AI researchers

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

10 years ago Razer launched its first Blade laptop, and since then it has always bet on Windows. Now comes a branded, non-gamer Linux laptop made by a company called Lambda, who have installed Ubuntu on an upgraded version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with Razer’s full blessing.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The idea is to sell the laptop to machine learning and artificial intelligence researchers, as it has the ability to transform into a real monster in this regard.

Read:

Tesla stops updating its latest version of the FSD beta, what happened?

We are talking about the Razer x Lambda Tensorbook. a $3,500 computer equal to a high-end version introduced in 2021.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

It has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics and 64GB of RAM under a 15.6-inch 165Hz 1440p display, all powered by an 80Wh battery.

It weighs 2kg, and features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an SD UHS-III card reader, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

The Tensorbook is silver, and it already comes with the latest drivers and machine learning tools, including PyTorch, Tensorflow, CUDA, and cuDNN.

Lambda commented that they are already used to offering hardware to thousands of research groups, selling GPUs, servers and desktop workstations, and believe that using Razer hardware in a laptop is something truly innovative. He comments that it offers 4 times the acceleration of Apple’s M1 Max on a 16-inch MacBook Pro when running TensorFlow.

Previous articleDublin comedian says stand up is more addictive than cocaine
Next articleXCOM 2 and Insurmountable join the free games on the Epic Games Store
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

XCOM 2 and Insurmountable join the free games on the Epic Games Store

Although on this occasion they do not seem to be very related to Easter or Holy Week, Epic...
Ireland

Dublin comedian says stand up is more addictive than cocaine

A Dublin Comedian has said that stand up is more addictive than cocaine. Eddie Mullarkey who works along...
Ireland

Dublin Airport LIVE travel updates as bosses warn of busiest day for three years

Today Dublin Airport will have one of its busiest afternoons since 2019, daa have warned. They are expecting...
Apps

Spotify relaunches Spotify Live (previously Greenroom) and adds live shows

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...