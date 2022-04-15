Razer unveils its first Linux laptop, for AI researchers

10 years ago Razer launched its first Blade laptop, and since then it has always bet on Windows. Now comes a branded, non-gamer Linux laptop made by a company called Lambda, who have installed Ubuntu on an upgraded version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with Razer’s full blessing.

The idea is to sell the laptop to machine learning and artificial intelligence researchers, as it has the ability to transform into a real monster in this regard.

We are talking about the Razer x Lambda Tensorbook. a $3,500 computer equal to a high-end version introduced in 2021.

It has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics and 64GB of RAM under a 15.6-inch 165Hz 1440p display, all powered by an 80Wh battery.

It weighs 2kg, and features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an SD UHS-III card reader, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Tensorbook is silver, and it already comes with the latest drivers and machine learning tools, including PyTorch, Tensorflow, CUDA, and cuDNN.

Lambda commented that they are already used to offering hardware to thousands of research groups, selling GPUs, servers and desktop workstations, and believe that using Razer hardware in a laptop is something truly innovative. He comments that it offers 4 times the acceleration of Apple’s M1 Max on a 16-inch MacBook Pro when running TensorFlow.