Razer Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X, streaming for all levels

Just a few weeks before the celebration of its annual event, Razer has surprised us today with the announcement of the renewal of its streaming products, with the arrival of the new Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X, two microphones for streamers with premium features such as its dynamic and condenser sensors, an accessible but current design, and all the facilities and customization of its software, ensuring a natural and true-to-reality audio capture.

Starting with the Razer Seiren V2 Pro, this new professional microphone delivers the best of the richest and most powerful audio in its class, with a dynamic pickup pattern with a 30-millimeter driver, which allows streamers to show the depth and richness of their voice tones with the tonal quality of a radio DJ. The high pass filters and analog gain limiters ensure that the microphone only picks up the sound you want, naturally filtering out accidental bumps and unwanted background noise.

While the Seiren V2 X remains an inferior version, it continues to offer numerous improvements over its predecessor, with a more beginner-oriented orientation and price. Thus, this microphone enhances the formula of Razer’s proprietary condenser microphone to deliver crisper and clearer voices for any broadcast, with 25 millimeter supercardioid pickup patterns able to easily isolate the voice without background noise.

Although both microphones will have quite similar characteristics, with 20-20,000Hz frequency response, 96KHz sample rate and on-unit volume control, equipping a gain control on the microphone and a switch to mute the audio input.

In addition, both the Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X have almost unlimited customization options and improved controls thanks to direct integration with Razer Synapse software. Streamers can enjoy unmatched customization and control with their multi-source audio inputs and outputs to fully adjust the sound profile of any of the microphones to achieve the perfect voice for their audience.

Currently we can already find both microphones available through the official Razer website, with prices that will vary from 109.99 euros from Seiren V2 X to 159.99 euros of the Seiren V2 Pro.