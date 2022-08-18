razer phone continues march to oblivion: theme store closure imminent

- Advertisement -

Once upon a time there was the phone/">Razer Phone, and now (in fact for a while now) it’s gone. The initiative of the US company that made its fortune in the PC gaming sector lasted two generations, before it was realized that it didn’t seem to lead anywhere. In the past few hours, the company has announced a new important step in the journey towards of the two devices: the date of the closing of the Theme Store which allowed you to customize the aesthetics of various parts of the operating system (wallpapers, lock screen, launcher, system colors and more).

Day X is August 24th. From then on, nothing will be available for download anymore. Be careful, because there is also another rather important limitation: the currently applied theme will remain active, but all those previously downloaded will disappear. In short, it is not possible to build an “archive” to be used for the future: the choice made between now and August 24 will be definitive. However, Razer offers a collection of 39 wallpapers to download freely outside the Theme Store, which can be exploited at will – even on other devices, if desired.

Of course we doubt that the ad will be considered relevant by a large number of users. Meanwhile, device sales have never been particularly exciting, and then, with launch dates between the end of 2017 (for the first generation) and the end of 2018 (for the second), both models begin to feel the weight of the years, despite the top-of-the-range components, and already as updates they have been stopped for some time. They didn’t even get Android 10 let alone.

Basically born as a new generation of the Nextbit Robin, Razer Phone will not have been very successful in itself but it was one of the precursors of a market niche that is increasingly relevant today: that of gaming phone. Right on the second generation Razer Phone came one of the first 120 Hz displays, for example. Razer also tried to involve the video game developers themselves in the project – who for example had created many of the themes of the Store whose closure we cover in this article.