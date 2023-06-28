Razer Moray launches as new THX-certified in-ear headset with ergonomic design

Razer announced this Tuesday (27) its new in-ear audio monitor called “Razer Moray”, a model that features an ergonomic shape and THX certification ensuring high sound fidelity in different content. This device brings a lot of embedded technology, targeting gamers and people looking for quality sound.
“Moray was designed to offer streamers high definition sound and all-day comfort. With it, we are providing the exceptional audio quality, typical of IEMs, for streamers and gamers.”, says the manufacturer.
It features a dual-driver hybrid acoustic design that pairs a balanced armature driver for crystal-clear highs with a dynamic driver for rich, deep bass, so the quality is superior to traditional headphones in the same segment as this version. newly announced.
As Razer reinforces, one of the strengths of the product is its ergonomic design that provides comfort even with many hours of use, a feature much appreciated by gamers. In addition to the best in-ear support and fit in the ear canal, the Moray also has other comfort features, such as blocking up to -36 dB of unwanted noise.
Users can choose between several adjustment modes through the rubber earpads, so the device maintains better fixation. Equipped with OFC MMCX cables and flexible memory loop tubing, the Razer Moray is built to stay out of the way ensuring your in-ear audio monitors stay secure and out of the way.
The Razer Moray hits the national market in August this year with a suggested price of R$ 1,459.90.
What do you think of the Razer Moray? Do you intend to buy it? Tell us, comment!