Razer Moray launches as new THX-certified in-ear headset with ergonomic design

Razer announced this Tuesday (27) its new in-ear audio monitor called “Razer Moray”, a model that features an ergonomic shape and THX certification ensuring high sound fidelity in different content. This device brings a lot of embedded technology, targeting gamers and people looking for quality sound.

“Moray was designed to offer streamers high definition sound and all-day comfort. With it, we are providing the exceptional audio quality, typical of IEMs, for streamers and gamers.”, says the manufacturer.

It features a dual-driver hybrid acoustic design that pairs a balanced armature driver for crystal-clear highs with a dynamic driver for rich, deep bass, so the quality is superior to traditional headphones in the same segment as this version. newly announced.