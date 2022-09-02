Razer launches the Kishi V2, a new high-end controller for iPhone

- Advertisement -

Razer has expanded its catalog of high-end controls for mobile devices with the V2 for , a peripheral that had been available for some time, although in a version limited to Android. In terms of design, Razer has taken the utmost care of the line to offer an elegant and attractive finish, but without giving up a top ergonomics not even one outstanding functionality.

All these keys lead us to a very important conclusion, and that is that with the Razer Kishi V2 we will enjoy on our iPhone an experience at the level of what we would have with a console . This will make an important difference both for comfort and performance, and that is that with the Razer Kishi V2 we will be able to give our best in any game.

To build the Razer Kishi V2, the Singaporean company has used high quality and resistant plastic, and has incorporated new microswitches with mechanical clicks with a layout and design directly inspired by the Razer Wolverine V3. It is also quite compact and lightweight, measuring 92.2mm x 180.7mm x 33.9mm and weighing 123 grams, and we can use it while charging the iPhone without any problem.

As we can see in the attached images, this model has a crosshead, an analog stick, two buttons and two triggers on the left side, and it has another analog stick on the right side. located in a lower position, it has the classic “A”, “B”, “X” and “Y” buttons, as well as two triggers and two other contextual buttons. I personally prefer controllers that opt ​​to place the second analog stick in a lower position as it offers a more comfortable experience and more natural and intuitive control.

The connection with the iPhone is very simple, we only have to plug the Razer Kishi V2 into the Lightning connector and adjust it so that it is perfectly attached, without further ado. It has full integration with the Razer Nexus app, allowing us to customize and tailor it to our needs and preferences, and we can use our iPhone with the case on.

The Razer Kishi V2 is compatible with each and every game available on the App Storeand we can also use it to enjoy cloud gaming services like GeForceNow, in fact it is one of the controls that NVIDIA recommends to use this service with an iPhone. Do you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 on your iPhone? Well, with GeForce Now and the Razer Kishi V2 controller you can do it without problems, and you will enjoy a fantastic experience, both in terms of performance and image quality as well as the control system.

As far as supported devices are concerned, the Razer Kishi V2 is compatible with the iPhone 6s-6s Plus and aboveand also with the first and second generation iPhone SE, as long as they are updated to iOS 15.4 (currently version 15.6 is available).

If you want to turn your iPhone into a portable console and enjoy premium control, don’t hesitate, the Razer Kishi V2 is one of the best options out there right now in the market. It is now available on the official Razer website at a price of €119.99.