Razer launches free platform for haptically responsive game development

Razer announced on Tuesday (29) the release of a new version of Haptic Composer , a software development kit for creating haptically responsive experiences in games and apps bringing the possibility of delivering much more immersion and realism in experiences with devices that support the technology.

The SDK is an original product from Interhaptics, a company acquired in July by Razer. Now, signed by the popular hardware manufacturer, Haptic Composer now has a new library of haptic effects ready to be used in games and applications , audio-to-haptics technology and a series of other exclusive and free resources. Razer will offer early access to Haptic Composer for game developers to design and test features with the DualSense, the wireless PlayStation 5 controller that helped popularize the concept of haptic feedback.

The studios will also have access to the controls of the Meta Quest glasses and cell phones with Android and iOS , allowing the haptic experience is accessible by different platforms Initially, the tests can only be done with integration to the Unity graphics engine, but soon they will be opened to the Unreal Engine.

CEO of Interhaptics, Eric Vezzoli cites advantages of haptic sensations in games and reiterates that, currently, each original equipment manufacturer — like Sony — has its own methods of creating haptic response in content, which slows down the development of games with this technology.

“We’ve addressed this issue and, together with Razer, we’ve made sure that Haptic Composer and the SDK are free for game studios and developers to use,” he said. “We are excited to see how the game development industry will continue to push the boundaries in gaming experiences together with Interhaptics.” Razer has a variety of haptically responsive products in its portfolio. One of the launches that support the technology is the Kraken V3 HyperSense, a gamer headset with advanced features to deliver immersion through hearing and touch.