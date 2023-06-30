Razer launches Cobra and Cobra Pro mice with RGB LEDs and autonomy for up to 100 hours

According to information from the manufacturer, the Razer Cobra (entry-in option) stands out for its light weight and ultra-durable switches ensuring a longer service life even under severe conditions of use. Like its more advanced “brother”, this variant also features wireless connectivity and optimization for games.

Razer announced this Thursday (29) the launch of the Cobra and Cobra Pro mice, models that bring features aimed at the gamer community and modern design with RGB LEDs throughout the structure. Both peripherals have a symmetrical shape, delivering a higher level of comfort during several hours of use, in addition to other unique characteristics.

In the case of the Razer Cobra Pro, the mouse offers new levels of control, having 10 customizable commands, 5 onboard memory profiles and 11 individually addressable Chroma RGB zones. There are also seven buttons at the top that give the player greater control over all the features offered by the accessory, whether during gameplay or productivity.

Settings can be saved using the five onboard memory profiles that are easily configurable via the Razer Synapse software and can be switched from the bottom of the mouse. Through the PC program it is also possible to define the protocols of the Cobra Pro RGB LEDs, with integration in more than 250 games.

He has autonomy for up to 100 hours of use on a single charge. Charging is done using a Speedflex USB-C cable included in the kit — charging time has not been disclosed. You can also charge it with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro wireless platforms or the Razer Wireless Charging Puck, sold separately.