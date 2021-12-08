Razer launches a fan that can be attached by MagSafe to the iPhone

Mobile games are big business, and in fact Apple makes more money from mobile games than Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, and Blizzard combined.

However, most phones have thermal limitations, which means that gaming performance can decrease when the chipset reaches non-optimal operating temperatures.

Some Android smartphones dedicated to games have tried to combat this situation by adding active cooling solutions, such as fans.

Razer just released the Phone Cooler Chroma, designed to attach to the back of a phone, be it an iPhone or Android, to inject air into the back of the device to help dissipate heat and prevent the phone from slowing down due to excessive heating.

IPhone model leverages Apple’s MagSafe adapter technology to be attached to the rear by a magnet, while the Android model (and for an iPhone without MagSafe) uses a traditional clamp.

The only obvious downside to the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is that it requires an external power supply via USB-C, which can limit its use when gaming on the street. The Razer Phone Cooler Choma is now available for purchase for 71.10 euros.