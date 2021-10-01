Razer Kiyo X and Ripsaw X, two entry-level devices to start streaming

Beyond its pure gaming-oriented peripherals, Razer has recently been delving into the popular field of broadcasting, expanding its streaming product line today with the arrival of two inexpensive versions of its webcam and capture card, and the introduction of the new Razer Kiyo X and the Razer Ripsaw X.

Starting with the Kiyo X webcam, we find a device that is practically identical to the original webcam, with USB connectivity that this time will offer a video in Full HD quality or smooth streaming in 60FPS up to 720p, with the possibility of reaching 1080p at 30FPS.

With fully customizable settings via Razer Synapse software, streamers can instantly customize video settings while the image remains sharp thanks to built-in autofocus.





As for the Ripsaw X we find an entry-level capture card capable of capturing videos from most devices with an HDMI output connected, offering us one output with resolutions up to 4K at 30FPS. This means you can turn your high-fidelity DSLR or video camera into a webcam or stream your game console to popular streaming apps and services.

To the use HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connections, provides a near-zero latency connection with maximum image detail for content on any compatible device, including DSLR sources and other portable cameras with HDMI output. In addition, this capture card is presented as plug-and-play installation, without having to install any hardware inside the PC tower.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find both devices available through the brand’s website, with prices that They will go from 89.99 euros Razer Kiyo X camera, up to 139.99 euros of the Ripsaw X capturer. So soon we will be able to find them also available in other distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes.