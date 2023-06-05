Razer Kitsune: The optical stick for arcade that revolutionizes fighting games

- Advertisement -

Razer, a renowned brand of gaming products, has presented its latest release: the Razer Kitsune. This arcade optical stick is designed to provide an enhanced fighting game experience on the PS5™ console and PC. With innovative features and a close collaboration with Capcom, the Razer Kitsune promises to revolutionize the way gamers enjoy fighting games.

An ergonomic and precise design

The Razer Kitsune stands out for its button layout, which allows for more precise movements and minimizes activation errors. This focus on precision is an advantage for professional gamers seeking maximum efficiency in their movements during intense fighting game competitions. In addition, it complies with the Capcom Pro Tour regulations, which makes it a reliable device and compatible with official tournaments.

Last generation technology

One of the most notable features of the Razer Kitsune is its low-profile linear optical switches. These switches provide lightning-fast response and precise activation, resulting in smoother execution of moves and combos in fighting games. With a shorter activation distance, players can execute commands more efficiently and with greater precision.

portability and convenience

The Razer Kitsune has been designed with portability and gamers comfort in mind. With a slim form factor and portable construction, it fits easily into a backpack for taking to tournaments or enjoying fighting games at a friend’s house. Plus, it features a detachable USB Type-C cable, making it easy to store and avoid awkward tangles.

