Razer Kishi V2 for Android gets update with touchscreen gaming support

By Abraham
Razer announced this Friday (20) the release of a new update for its Kishi V2 gamer controller for Android. Released in 2022, now it will get new features to enhance the user experience.

The update brings the so-called Virtual Control Mode, which allows the player to use the device to play titles that only work through the touchscreen on smartphones. The intent is to extend the console-quality experience to the mobile device.

The Razer Kishi V2 for Android can now be used with any touchscreen-only game | Image: Disclosure / Razer

The update takes place both through the Kishi V2’s hardware and through the Razer Nexus software. Thus, users can download the new version of the app directly from the Play Store, where it is possible to install the new joystick firmware.

The device has a USB-C connection and fits the cell phone between the handles, connected by an elastic band, to adjust to any size device. It even comes with two multi-purpose buttons next to the bumpers and triggers, plus a mechanical D-pad and keys for screen recording and video sharing.

The Razer Kishi V2 for Android was announced in Europe in June 2022. It was expected to go on sale in September of last year, but the brand announced in this new press release that availability will only take place in March of this year, at a suggested price of BRL 1,250.

Did you like the news in the Razer controller update? Give us your opinion!

