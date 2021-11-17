Razer Kaira Pro is renewed with a version specifically geared for PS5

Almost a year later with respect to its version oriented to the Xbox Series X, finally Razer has now presented your new Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation 5. And it is that beyond a mere change of colors, the company presents us with headphones that are truly designed to combine with the new console, highlighting the presence of a special haptic audio system.

Specifications Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation

Controller 50mm TriForce Titanium with Neodymium Magnets Speaker Closed circumaural Frequency response 20 to 20,000Hz Impedance 32 Ω Sensitivity 108 dBSPL / mW (at 1kHz) Connectivity 2.4 GHz and 5GHz USB dongle or Bluetooth 5.0 Battery Autonomy up to 20 hours of use (15 hours with active RGB) Weight 365 grams

Microphone

Element Electret condenser Polar pattern Unidirectional Frequency response 10Hz to 10,000Hz Sensitivity -54 ± 3 dB (at 1kHz)

Designed for long gaming sessions, the Kaira Pro uses a ultra-soft, breathable memory foam with FlowKnit ear cushions engineered to minimize heat build-up and maximum breathability, and a well-padded, lightweight headband design on a lightweight stainless steel frame ensures a flexible and extremely durable design.

Thus, these headphones stand out for the presence of custom 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers, along with a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardiod microphone. And it is that designed to offer maximum versatility and functions worthy of the new generation, the Kaira Pro have Razer SmartSwitch connectivity, which will allow us a quick change between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

Via the EQ preset button, Xbox gamers can toggle between 4 EQ settings, such as FPS mode to enhance game audio and detect sounds like enemy footsteps, or select bass mode for game sound. more powerful and booming.

Additionally, the Karia Pro for PlayStation also comes equipped with Razer Hypersense, Razer’s own haptic intelligent technology allows the sound of the console to combine with a physical noise in the headphones, allowing a greater immersion not only with games, but with the haptic response of the PlayStation 5 controller.

Finally, it stands out that Razer has presented these headphones together with a fast charging support accessory for PlayStation controllers, available in the same colors as Kaira Pro and the official controls available, being able to choose between the new standardized white, as well as shades in black and red.

Although at the moment we still cannot find any of these two devices on the brand’s Spanish website, it is expected that they will be added during this week, with prices that will start from 219.99 euros for the Razer Kaira Pro, up to the slightly more affordable 59.99 euros of the charging stands for controls.