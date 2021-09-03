Razer Iskur expands its family of gaming chairs with the Fabric and XL models

Shortly after unveiling its latest cheapest rollback, Razer continues Expanding its family of Razer Iskur ergonomic gaming chairs, with the arrival of two new models that include a larger seat and the switch to cloth materials, giving players more options to choose their ideal throne to maximize their comfort and performance.

Being one of the most requested features recently among the community, the first of the models to highlight is this new fabric version of the Razer Iskur Fabric, made from an ultra-soft, spill-resistant fabric with a luxurious and durable finish. The tightly woven fabric material provides an incredibly soft feel, as well as being durable enough for everyday wear, offering resistance to water, oil and dirt.

Additionally, this fabric version continues to maintain the same recognizable ergonomic and posture-perfect support from the first Razer Iskur, sporting the same revolutionary lumbar support system.

On the other hand, using the Razer Iskur and Razer Iskur X chairs as a base, we will also have new versions of expanded size. These XL versions are 15% larger than the standard versions, providing a wider space for players, with a higher backrest and a wider seat base, giving space for users up to two meters in height and 180 kilos in weight, which extends accessibility to more users.

In fact, Iskur Fabric itself will also have one of these XL-size versions.

Availability and price

Both new versions of the Razer Iskur will now be available for purchase on the official website of the brand, with prices that will start from 549.99 euros for fabric fabrics, and from 649.99 euros for XL versions of extended backrest.