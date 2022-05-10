Razer introduces the Viper V2 Pro, “the world’s lightest gaming mouse”

Razer Viper V2 Pro is the new mouse gaming from the Asian manufacturer, a model that boasts nothing less than being the lightest in the world in its category.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is a mouse gaming wireless “ultra-light, packed with exclusive cutting-edge technologies and designed by professional Esports players”, is presented by the company. It is a new high-end device and renewed components to offer a more optimized and efficient mouse, even compared to what Razer used to us.

With weighing just 58 grams The Razer Viper V2 Pro is up to 20% lighter than its predecessor, the Viper Ultimate, while improving its autonomy and includes 3rd generation optical switches and a new Focus Pro 30K optical sensor with which it achieves full resolution precision of 99.8%.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro also has artificial intelligence features such as smart tracking, motion synchronization and asymmetric tracking with up to 26 granular levels of height adjustmentallowing you to set a mouse lift and positioning distance that suits the gamer’s style, not the other way around, all for optimal performance and customization.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro includes, of course, a button with which to change the DPI ranges without the need for additional software, it can be connected via a 2.4GHz HyperSpeed ​​USB dongle extender, it is charged with a USB Type-C cable and increase its life cycle up to 90 million keystrokesso its durability in the medium and long term is assured.

«We carefully considered every ounce of the Viper V2 Pro’s weight to ensure that in exchange for lower weight, it didn’t come at the cost of features and performance.“, explains Chris Mitchell, director of the Razer Gaming PC Division. «We are not content with simply cutting weight here and there. Both professional esports players and the larger gaming mouse community played a major role in the development of the Viper V2 Pro, addressing their feedback, whether it was about improving the button switches or sensor, or even something simple like improving the side button protrusion“, Add.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is available in black and white colors and its starting price is €159.99. You’ll find it in the official Razer store and other select retail outlets starting today. Learn more at Razer.