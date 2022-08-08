Razer introduces new mouse pads for demanding gamers

- Advertisement -

Razer has announced the launch of two new pads, Strider Chroma and Goliathus Chroma 3XL, which stand out for their great size, build quality, finishes and Chroma RGB lighting technology.

Mouse pads are a great addition to any battle table (a must for competitive gaming) and a specialist in gaming peripherals and accessories like Razer has an extensive catalog to cover all needs. These mats allow you to take full advantage of the capabilities of a mouse on any surface and properly personalize the desktop when -like these- they have a level lighting system.

Razer Strider Chroma

Razer says that it is the world’s first hybrid gaming mat with multiple lighting zones, as it has a whopping 19 customizable lighting zones to achieve complete customization in any space and player.

The Razer Strider offers a smooth and even glide and is specialized for hard surfaces. It has generous measures of 900 x 370 mm and with a thickness of 4 mmproviding ample space for keyboard and all mouse movements, achieving maximum speed and control.

The sticky bottom is reinforced with a ribbed pattern for a non-slip base and anchors it to the desk without shifting at all. It’s also warp- and water-resistant for durability, keeping the surface flat for constant control and protected against accidental spills.

As we said, it is enhanced by the lighting system Razer ChromaRGBwhich enables maximum RGB lighting with more than 16.8 million color options, countless lighting effects and the ability to react dynamically with more than 200 games integrated with this technology and is compatible with the entire Razer product ecosystem .

The Razer Strider Chroma is available on the manufacturer’s website with an official price of €159.99.

Razer Goliathus Chroma 3XL

For who want an even bigger mousepad, look out for the second of Razer’s new mousepads because this Goliathus Chroma 3XL lives up to its name with a size of 1200 x 550 mm, and a thickness of 3.5 mm. In this way, it can cover entire desktops and is ideal for those who use lower DPIs or like to have more area for movements.

It must be said that this series, the best-selling of Razer’s soft mouse pads, is also available in two other smaller sizes. All feature a micro-textured cloth surface so every mouse movement translates into precise cursor movement for maximum precision.

Optimized for all sensor and sensitivity settings, the Razer Goliathus Chroma 3XL offers full tracking responsiveness for absolute in-game control, whether with a laser or optical sensor mouse. It is equipped with a non-slip rubber base to keep it firmly in place.

The Goliathus Chroma 3XL also has lighting technology Razer Chroma RGB and is available on the manufacturer’s website for a price of €119.99.