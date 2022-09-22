Razer introduces new Leviathan V2 X soundbar with immersive audio, Bluetooth 5.0 and RGB LEDs

Razer announced this Wednesday (21) the Leviathan V2 X, its new model of compact high-tech soundbar that brings features specially developed for gamers users. The device focuses on providing experience and state-of-the-art connectivity, ensuring low latency for easy usability for gamers.

As the company points out, the device is aimed at PC, arriving with two full-range drivers and two passive radiators offering “resonant clarity and depth for a superior audio experience”. The portable size with only 40 cm in length allows it to fit under most monitors integrating the setup thanks to the modern design.