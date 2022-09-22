Razer introduces new Leviathan V2 X soundbar with immersive audio, Bluetooth 5.0 and RGB LEDs

Razer announced this Wednesday (21) the Leviathan V2 X, its new model of compact high-tech soundbar that brings features specially developed for gamers users. The device focuses on providing immersive audio experience and state-of-the-art connectivity, ensuring low latency for easy usability for gamers.
As the company points out, the device is aimed at PC, arriving with two full-range drivers and two passive radiators offering “resonant clarity and depth for a superior audio experience”. The portable size with only 40 cm in length allows it to fit under most monitors integrating the setup thanks to the modern design.
The Leviathan V2 X delivers dynamic audio levels with a maximum volume of 90 decibels and features a single USB Type-C connector for charging. Like other branded gaming accessories, the new soundbar also comes with Razer Chroma RGB technology, allowing the user to customize the colors of the LEDs.
In total, the device has 14 lighting zones, numerous patterns and dynamic in-game lighting effects, fitting in with other peripherals that also have this customization feature. Computer connectivity is via bluetooth 5.0 with setup using the Razer Audio App.
price and availability
Razer states that the Leviathan V2 X will be available in the Europeian market from February 2023, with a suggested price of R$ 1,200.
