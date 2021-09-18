Razer Huntsman V2 updates its optomechanical switches to make them quieter and faster

Since its launch in 2018, the Huntsman keyboard family has grown not only in models and technological advancements, but in popularity, becoming the company’s most popular mechanical keyboard. A family that grows again with the Razer Huntsman V2, a new version that expands the functionalities of this range with updates and improvements focused on the fundamentals of a great gaming keyboard: performance, feel and acoustics.

The Razer Huntsman V2 is available with 2nd Gen Razer Linear Optical Switches, which have been refined and adjusted based on player and user feedback. The main of these improvements is the addition of a silicone sound absorber, to reduce the sound of each key during use thoroughly, greatly enhancing the typing experience. The switches also feature more generous lubrication on switches and stabilizations, for even smoother operation and greater noise reduction.

Thus, we will also see improvement in its optical technology, Using a beam of infrared light to activate the switch signal, so the anti-bounce delay that was already characteristic of traditional mechanical keyboards is completely eliminated, to ensure a true contact signal with the true press of each key. Without this anti-bounce delay, these linear optical switches can take advantage of Razer HyperPolling technology, surpassing the 1000Hz polling rate of standard keyboards and reaching up to 8000Hz true polling rate, near zero latency for the world’s fastest and most responsive gaming keyboard.

It also comes equipped with a digital multifunction wheel and 4 multimedia buttons fully customizable depending on even tasks that are not related to gaming.

Moreover, the company has also announced the arrival of the Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless, a smaller, slimmer and lighter version of this newly introduced model, reflecting many of the features of the full-size model under a compact design without the numeric keypad, dial, and multimedia keys.

In this way, this keyboard is postulated in favor of greater portability, maintaining the new features and updates such as the 2nd generation Razer linear optical switches, with HyperPolling technology up to 8000Hz, Doubleshot PBT keys, the new sound damping, and even the presence of ergonomic wrist rests.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find both Razer Huntsman V2 and Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless models available through the official website of the brand, with prices that will vary between 199.99 and 209.99 euros for the complete model, and between 159.99 and 169.99 euros for the small format keyboard, depending on the type of switches we choose.